Invitation for Expression of Interest (EOI) – Rehabilitation And Extension of intake line

for the Petite Martinique Desalination Plant

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawaa) invites Expressions of Interest from suitably qualified parties for the rehabilitation and extension of its intake line, which supplies the Desalination Plant at Petite Martinique.

The works involve the underwater installation of approximately 1,000 feet of four-inch (4”) Polyethylene pipe with concrete anchor blocks and the construction and installation of a reinforced concrete intake box with its anchoring system.

General Requirements

Interested companies shall provide their company profile detailing the following:

Name of Company Registered Business Address Experience with regards to construction of water retaining structures or structures of similar nature Name of principal contact with appropriate authorisation Contact email address and telephone number

All submissions shall conform to the specified requirements given above; otherwise, your submissions may be disqualified.

The documentation should be sealed and clearly marked “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI) FOR THE REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION OF THE INTAKE LINE FOR THE DESALINATION PLANT, PETITE MARTINIQUE.”

The requested information and supporting documentation in respect of this process, should be submitted in one (1) original, plus one (1) copy, no later than Friday, 2 June 2023, at address listed below:

The General Manager

National Water and Sewerage Authority

Lucas Street

ST GEORGE’S

Or

Electronically at [email protected]

