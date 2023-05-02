The Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG) and the media fraternity are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Odette Campbell.

It is a great loss to the Grenada Broadcasting Network and the entire media industry. As a media worker, Campbell played a crucial role in informing the public and shaping public opinion spanning 3 decades. She was dedicated to her profession and was highly respected by her colleagues.

Campbell’s contributions to the Grenada Broadcasting Network will never be forgotten. She brought a unique perspective and a wealth of experience to her work, and her presence will be deeply missed. Campbell was not only a respected media worker but also a kind and generous person. She had a positive impact on everyone she worked with, and her loss is deeply felt by us all. Campbell’s legacy will live on through her work, and she will always be remembered as a valued member of the media community.

MWAG will honour her memory by continuing the work she was so passionate about.

MWAG