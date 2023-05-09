by Arley Salimbi Gill

In April, Christians celebrated Easter — He is Risen. Beginning Easter weekend, Grenada was awash with cultural activities.

They ranged from a River Sallee Saracca and Reggae Fest, Maroon and String Band Festival to the Uncorked Beer and Wine Fest, and a sprinkling of other activities here and there throughout the state.

In musing on these festivals, the rise and prominence of the Very Important People (VIP) accommodation cannot be ignored. A VIP section is now a must-have staple at these events. Traditionally, VIP status was reserved for leaders of government, members of the judiciary, diplomats and business leaders. Today, VIP status is an everyday occurrence, as we drink rum, gyrate and “get on bad.”

Curating VIP experiences for events patrons is not new. My first VIP experience was in Trinidad and Tobago many moons ago. Today, most — if not all — fetes have VIP sections. In my opinion, the genesis of VIP sections was to give patrons, those that can afford it, a “special” experience. By special, I mean, easy access to food, drinks, and privileged views and access to performers.

Looking at the VIP sections nowadays, I am not sure that it is what it was intended to be — a unique experience set apart from the rest of the “general” admission patrons. Listening to and reading about the VIP experience from patrons: the quarrels over seating, the push and rush for food and drinks, and the peeping over each other’s shoulder to get a good view of performers; all of this is contrary to the VIP experience. Ah wonder whether the “general” admission patrons are getting the real VIP experience — in a very practical sense.

Furthermore, I wonder if social scientist Claude Douglas may posit that VIP has become a social status symbol for the well-to-dos. A statement that says, “I have arrived.’’ VIP may no longer be a genuine search for a unique experience. I also know that there are many older or more mature patrons that prefer comfort over the rough and tumble of the crowd.

The growth and prominence of the VIP section is interesting to me. I am curious to learn more about what patrons are looking for in a VIP experience and what they are actually getting in return for their hefty investment. Curious minds would really like to know.

Reggae Fest

Nuff respect to the Reggae Fest promoters for their big and bold initiative. I am sure the financial risk to pull off this event was significant, but they had the courage to dream big and deliver. I thought the cast of artistes was brilliant and attracted Grenadians of every generation, including Grenadians in the Diaspora, and a significant number of festival goers who were captivated by the musical line-up. I believe this is a result of strong and early marketing. I also applaud the layout of the venue.

It was clear to me that a fair amount of research guided the planning of Reggae Fest. Manoeuvring the turnstile was seamless and reduced any hassle, given the large number of patrons attending the event. Of course, there is always room for improvement, and I am certain that the promoters are in the process of making the necessary adjustments for a bigger and better Reggae Fest.

Firstly, patrons who arrived early to the show found the late start problematic and unacceptable. Many struggled to make it to the end of the show. I believe if the first Jamaican artiste graced the stage no later than 10:30 pm, that would have made a difference in the length of the show. Promoters must take into consideration the time needed for band change.

Secondly, promoters should also review the lineup of the acts. Romain Virgo was, in my opinion, the main act of the event. He certainly pleased the crowd. Even if Shabba Ranks and Koffee had to perform after — the entertainment value peaked with Romain Virgo. A friend mused that because of the high quality of the cast — the show could have been staged over 2 nights.

Thirdly, the concept of the surprise artiste, always bothered me. What value is the surprise? Artistic value is promoted as it is part of the attraction; “surprise acts’’ always have questionable value. Needless to say, the throngs of patrons that left during the “special” artiste performance — including yours truly — speak to the value or lack thereof.

Finally, the sound system gave out an early “cackle’’. I don’t know the technical reason, but I am happy that the system held up throughout the night, considering the length of the show. All-in-all, it was a good event. Reggae Fest has tremendous potential. I do not know if the promoters have a Calypso-Soca fest on the cards, but I am looking forward to the return of Reggae Fest.

Gospel Fest

Just musing — Grenadians are not known for doing non-church activities on Good Friday. The idea for staging a gospel concert on Good Friday struck me as odd. However, organisers may want to rethink the timing of the show. September is a good month for Grenadians to give thanks. We’ve had 2 devastating hurricanes in September. It is also a good month to calm the nation’s soul after a month of revelry.

Maroon and Stringband Festival

More musing — the Carriacou Maroon and String Band Festival is a quintessential national festival. It showcases the rich cultural traditions of our nation. Deep African ancestral traditions — Saracca or smoked food which entails community cooking and sharing, honouring our ancestors by offering food, among other rich rituals. I truly admire the showcasing of traditional European dances that somehow our ancestors mastered and passed down to us. In addition, mastering string instruments by rote is a cultural treasure. Kayaks continue to preserve and promote these rich African traditions. This year, I did not see much of the violin — Harrison Fleary, what say you?

I cannot emphasise this enough: the Maroon and String Band Festival is of fundamental importance to the intangible cultural heritage of our nation. William Joseph must be given tremendous credit for his efforts in twinning the Maroon Festival and the strings during his time at the helm of the Grenada Tourism Authority.

Given the importance of this festival on Carriacou, I was a bit perturbed that the launch of Spicemas 2023 clashed with the Friday events of the Maroon and String Band Festival. I was reminded by Anderson Matherson that the Maroon and String Band Festival was scheduled on the same date as the Spicemas launch in the past. We should do everything in our power to ensure that this does not happen again.

I don’t believe it was intentional or deliberate on the part of Spicemas. I am sure there are good reasons to justify the scheduling conflict, but going forward, we need to avoid history repeating itself.

Philosophically, Spicemas launch is to signal to the world — “de ting start.” The launch of Spicemas outside of Grenada is a marketing and promotional vehicle. As a result, the launch of Spicemas at home, ideally, should be staged after the overseas launch — as the final push.

Despite the Spicemas snafu, it is heartening to see that the Maroon and String Band Festival is in a healthy place. The essential elements are present, although there is a need to introduce new things to freshen up year after year. There is a lot of enthusiasm for the festival, and good vibes among the organizers, performers and patrons. And, it was cool seeing so many main islanders soaking up the action and supporting the events, even if they could not get their feet moving as they should for the fancy dances. They should keep coming — they will get it right — one year.

Of course, the production of the Maroon and String Band Festival can be enhanced. The start time of events must improve. Lateness is not cultural; it is a bad habit.

In addition, we need to invest significantly in tutoring youngsters to play the strings, as well as teaching them the traditional dances. Bassy and Leftist are old-timers now. We have work to do! However, it was great having Anselm and Country Boys playing in “strings in the city.’’ Whew! That was my main event.

Finally, the Cricket Masters Tournament. The competition, in my view, is arguably one of the biggest sports-tourism products in the State of Grenada. Of course, I stand corrected. However, it is something that should be further explored by the Grenada Tourism Authority. Moreover, there is potential for the twinning of cricket and Maroon. It’s an opportunity that can reap big benefits for Carriacou’s tourism.

Uncorked

Unfortunately, I had to miss Uncorked this year again because my ancestors were calling me to Carriacou. However, I think it is a brilliant concept. It adds quality and variety to our entertainment and tourism landscape. But, it needs its own space, no clashes! I often taunt the organisers to put a tweak on it. I know that it is not far from their thoughts, but they have our blessings.

The few weeks after He has arisen, Grenada, no doubt, comes alive.