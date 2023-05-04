by Nicole Best

The quiet village of Munich in St Andrew and Grenada at large will be well represented on Saturday when all eyes will be fixed on the United Kingdom.

Lance Sergeant Chen Charles, the fourth son of Morgan and Pearl Charles of Munich in St Andrew, will have the honour of carrying the Grenada Flag at the coronation ceremony for King Charles III on Saturday, 6 May 2023.

It is not frequent that British soldiers of foreign nationalities get to carry the flags of the country of their birth at parades. Lance Sergeant Charles said it’s a lifetime honour.

Lance Sergeant Charles enlisted as an Irish Guardsman in 2011 and has served on several tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. Growing up in Munich, Charles attended the Holy Cross Roman Catholic School and then the St Andrews Anglican Secondary School. He was well-known in the community for his prowess in cricket.

This is not the first time the Lance Sergeant will be participating in such prestigious parades, having done the Queen’s last birthday parade. He is also slated to participate in the King’s parade scheduled for June.

Lance Sergeant Charles resides in the UK with his wife and 2 daughters.