As the Member of Parliament for St Andrew NorthEast, I am deeply concerned about the closure of the Seamoon/Pearls Board Bridge for the past 3 months without any information given to the residents.

This has caused significant inconveniences to the people in the area, including businesses, busmen, and young people who rely on the bridge to go about their daily activities.

I am calling on the Government of Grenada to urgently update the people of the area regarding the status of the bridge closure and what plans the Government has for refurbishing the bridge. The residents deserve to know when this issue will be addressed and when they can expect the bridge to be reopened.

I urge the Government to prioritise refurbishing the Seamoon/Pearls Board Bridge and ensure that it is completed as soon as possible so that the people in the area can return to normal lives without being significantly inconvenienced. The closure of this bridge has had a detrimental effect on the daily lives of the people in the area, and it is crucial that the Government takes swift action to resolve this issue.

Hon. Kate Lewis-Peters, MP

St Andrew NorthEast