Please read full post for details on how to apply

AXCEL FINANCE is the leading regional microfinance institution. We are passionate about making a difference in the lives of our customers. To support our expansion, we are seeking to fill the position of OPERATIONS SUPERVISOR.

As the Operations Supervisor, you will be responsible for effectively supervising the operations team on a day-to-day basis to develop and grow our loan book. The Operations Supervisor interacts with employees and customers daily, leads by example, coaches, and holds the team accountable to do what’s right for the customer.

You must be able to work in a dynamic and demanding environment.

Degree in Business Management or related discipline.

Proven track record for managing people with results.

Strong communication, analytical, problem solving and decision-making skills and must be able to work in a high demand, team oriented environment.

If the above role fits your skills and interests, please submit your online application only at https://axcelfinance.zohorecruit.com/jobs/careers/253699000003692001/Credit-Collections-Supervisor?source=CareerSite.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

