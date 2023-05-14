The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs is reporting a significant increase in the number of Dengue Fever cases in the country.

Grenada’s acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Shawn Charles said data for Epidemiology Week #18 indicated that there were 20 reported cases.

The CMO advised that while Health Surveillance Officers and Vector Control intervention resources are deployed, measures are being taken to control further increases as the Ministry keeps a close eye on the situation.

According to Dr Charles, 8 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever, with 3 listed as severe. CMO Charles told the GIS that the Ministry’s current data revealed that the ages mostly affected are 5 – 14 years and 25 – 44 years.

He explained that 50% of the hospitalised cases of dengue fever are from the parish of St Andrew. St George and St Patrick have accounted for 25% each. As a consequence, the public is advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites and take all the necessary preventative measures possible.

“It is very important for members of the public to protect themselves by using approved insect repellants, mosquito nets and by wearing long-sleeved clothing, but most of all it is vitally important for people to ensure that their surroundings are clean and that they destroy existing and potential mosquito breeding sites.”

The Ministry of Health is appealing to people experiencing dengue-fever-like symptoms such as joint pain, fever, headache, intense abdominal pain and bleeding gums, to seek medical attention and get tested as early as possible.

Dr Charles also called on healthcare providers to be vigilant and test persons displaying signs and symptoms of the condition. He said, “The situation is very, very serious, and we need to take heed and do all that’s necessary to prevent a major outbreak.”

GIS

