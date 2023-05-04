As part of its Public Education Series, the GrenadaCreditUnions brand will be hosting ‘Constitution Night’ on Monday, 8 May and Wednesday, 10 May 2023.

This 2-part series is intended to help citizens gain a deeper understanding of Parliament and the Bill of Rights in the Grenada Constitution. The series will be facilitated by Jimmy Bristol, KC.

“Constitution Night” will be aired live on Facebook on Mikey Live and MTV News GD and on Channel 18 on Cable TV from 6 pm to 7 pm. Tune in and be more informed of what is in the Grenada Constitution and how it works.

Grenada Co-operative League Ltd (GCLL)

