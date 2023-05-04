Address by Governor-General, Her Excellency, Dame Cecile La Grenade, on the opening of Disability Awareness Month, 1 May 2023

The Grenada National Council of the Disabled has designated the month of May as Disability Awareness Month.

During this month, the plight of individuals with disabilities is brought into sharp focus. We remind ourselves of the need to integrate these persons into all aspects of life in our country, as they too have the ability to make a meaningful contribution in a variety of areas.

Mutual respect must be extended to persons with disabilities if we are to be a truly fair and open society. During this month we should focus on the abilities of the disabled and not on their differences. We should provide them with equal opportunities to participate fully in the activities of our communities.

Our country’s success depends in part on inclusiveness, on drawing on the talent of every citizen. No person should be overlooked for who they are NOT or for what they CANNOT do, but cherished and valued for who they ARE and what they CAN do.

Everyone deserves equal opportunity and equal protection under the law. We must make every effort to provide appropriate vocational and other opportunities to our citizens with disabilities and to remove the barriers they face to realising their full potential.

It is heartening to see that more and more businesses and institutions have become aware and are making the necessary adjustments to their facilities to accommodate persons with disabilities. Many have created wheelchair access to buildings and have bathrooms that can accommodate wheelchairs.

Others have employed individuals with disabilities, giving them an opportunity to prove that they can do a job and do it well. These actions must be applauded.

I encourage all businesses to follow the example of those businesses that have recognised the need for the inclusion of persons with disabilities and are devising transformative solutions for the inclusive development of our country.

The efforts by the paralympic association and the Grenada National Council of the Disabled to have individuals with disabilities participate in the Intercol Games this year must also be recognised and applauded. Hats off to Ray Roberts, Glen Alexander and their team for their pioneering efforts in this regard.

During the month of May, the Grenada National Council for the Disabled has planned a wide range of activities that include church services, community outreach and sensitisation programmes, and a visit to Carriacou and Petite Martinique to perform health checks on, and distribute hampers to disabled individuals, primarily shut-ins. Training programmes aimed at tapping into the talent of individuals with disabilities will also be provided, including a session on flower arrangement techniques.

We need to be always conscious of the fact that the word disabled does not mean unable.

I therefore encourage all to participate in and support these activities as we strive to create greater awareness of the needs of the disabled, and to keep the spirit of inclusiveness alive in our country.

It now gives me great pleasure to declare Disability Awareness Month open.

