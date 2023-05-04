Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade and Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell left the country on 3 May to attend the coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom.

The Coronation will be held on Saturday, 6 May at Westminster Abbey. The delegation attending the ceremony will include Grenada’s resident High Commissioner in the United Kingdom Her Excellency Kisha Abba Grant; Victoria Cross Recipient Sergeant Major Johnson Beharry, VC, COG; and athletes Afy Fletcher and Lindon Victor, among other prominent Grenadians resident in the United Kingdom.

The Governor General and Prime Minister are also expected to attend a reception with His Majesty King Charles III during the visit.

The delegation will return on Sunday, 7 May 2023.

Senator the Honourable Dr Dessima M Williams, President of the Senate, has been appointed as Deputy Governor-General in the absence of Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade.

Honourable Philip Telesford, Minister for Social and Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs with responsibility for Community Development and Housing, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.

