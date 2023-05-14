The Government of Grenada is pleased to announce the ratification of an agreement with the Royal Grenada Police Force Negotiating Team (RGPFNT) on salary increases for the years 2024 and 2025.

The agreement, ratified on 11 May 2023, makes the RGPFNT the second of 7 bargaining units to accept Government’s offer for increases in salaries/wages; the Grenada Union of Teachers being the first.

The RGPFNT accepted increases in salaries of 4% and 5% for the years 2024 and 2025. The public is reminded that in 2020, the RGPFNT signed to receive salary increases of 4% for the year 2023.

In January 2023, on behalf of the Government of Grenada, the Government Negotiating Team (GNT) began negotiations with seven (7) bargaining units that represent various categories of workers within the Public Sector, for increases in salaries/wages for the period 2023 to 2025. The Government’s offer is 4%, 4%, and 5% cumulatively for the period.

Lyndonna Hillaire Marshall, Deputy Chair of the GNT and Permanent Secretary in the Department of Public Administration; Assistant Commissioner of Police Randy Connaught and Sergeant Adrian Panchoo of the RGPFNT, all expressed appreciation for the cordial manner in which negotiations were conducted.

Sparkle Grenade-Courtney, Labour Commissioner (Ag.), encouraged all parties to continue striving to maintain the peaceful industrial relations climate.

The Government is optimistic that agreements will soon be reached with other bargaining units.

GIS