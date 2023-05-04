The Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association (GHTA) was pleased to host the Minister for Tourism, Hon. Lennox Andrews, at a recent board meeting, where the focus was on fostering collaboration between public and private partners in Grenada’s tourism industry.

The GHTA and the Minister engaged in fruitful discussions on various topics to address concerns, challenges, and opportunities for further collaboration.

The GHTA appreciates the Minister’s interest in understanding the board members’ perspectives, as it underscores the importance of a strong partnership between the government and the private sector. This cooperative approach is essential for the continued growth and success of Grenada’s tourism industry.

The dialogue encompassed numerous subjects, such as the current state of the industry, enhancing public and private partnerships, promoting tourism sustainability, and much more. The meeting was a valuable platform for open communication and knowledge exchange, emphasising the commitment to working together in addressing the tourism sector’s needs.

The GHTA is committed to collaborating closely with the government and all industry stakeholders to develop a sustainable and thriving tourism sector that benefits everyone involved. We eagerly anticipate future partnerships and ongoing progress in Grenada’s tourism.

GHTA