On the heels of a Club Administration Workshop in January, the GFA will host a Club Management Workshop on 13 and 14 May at Royalton Grenada.

The workshop, which will be facilitated by Concacaf officials with years of experience in team and competition management, will focus on a number of areas crucial to the success of any football team. Topics include Leadership vs Management, Roles and Responsibilities of a Team Manager, Competition Management, Game Day Management and Inspection of a Stadium and Hotel. General Secretary of the GFA Carl Lee said, “The GFA is keen on providing our stakeholders with training that enhances the quality of the management of clubs which will improve outcomes and the overall quality of Grenada’s football.”

The Grenada U17 Women’s National Team continued their preparations for competition in August by hosting a successful weekend camp. The team spent the time engaged in fitness and tactical sessions as they camped at the GFA Secretariat 3rd floor and utilised the Queen’s Park ground. Led by Head Coach Rockel Hood, the team engaged in a friendly match against the Queen’s Park Rangers Women’s Team, beating them 2-nil. Abigail Williams, who hails from St Patrick and moved up from the U15 Girls Team, scored in the 20th minute, while Joshenie Fortune of St Andrew scored in the 60th minute. It’s her second year on the team. Coach Hood considers the camp a success saying, “The aim of the camp was to bring the players together while working on our defence. Our win signifies that the girls are more confident in their skills and grasping the training.”

The Grenada Football Association congratulates our international player Omar Beckles on winning the English Football League SkyBet League Two with his team Leyton Orient FC. The 31-year-old English centre-back played 41 matches, scored 3 goals and had 1 assist for the season. He last played for Grenada at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and has 7 caps with the Grenada Senior Men’s National Team. Beckles is looking forward to joining the squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup prelims on 17 June against Guyana.

GFA