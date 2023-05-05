Oleg Firer is, first and foremost, a citizen of the United States of America, and prior to his valued relationship with Grenada, came to be well-recognised and lauded as a successful businessman, international relations executive and diplomat.

As a result of his noteworthy and substantial accomplishments and achievements, the Government of Grenada granted him a diplomatic passport and appointed him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in 2016. Since his very first exposure to Grenada, and in particular, to its people, Firer firmly committed himself, on a very personal level, to building the strongest possible ties between himself, his family and Grenada, a country which he now loves, and considers a second home, and on a professional level, to use all of his skills and resources to promote Grenada, and its people, on an international scale. In this regard, not only did Firer give freely and extensively of his time and energy, but he readily made his own resources widely available so as to accomplish these tasks.

It is important to note that as a citizen of the United States of America, and a successful businessman, Firer’s relationship with Grenada brought him no financial or other benefit other than feeding the passion which he feels for the island and its people. Further, even while making quite considerable strides on behalf of Grenada, at no point in time did Firer align himself with, or campaign for or on behalf of any political party, and whilst he has worked with licenced Marketing Agents in the past, he did not, at any time, hold himself out to be an Agent acting on behalf of Grenada’s Citizen by Investment Programme.

Given the foregoing, it ought to be of grave concern to all, that Firer is now being made the subject of multiple unwarranted attacks and unfounded accusations, which have resulted in severe damage to his integrity and character.

Firer wishes to categorically state that he has done absolutely nothing to warrant any of these baseless attacks and allegations, and he immediately caused his attorneys to communicate with the relevant authorities seeking an explanation for both his denial of entry into Grenada on 22 February 2023, as well as the Notice published by the Citizenship by Investment Unit on 28 March 2023. Despite these matters being both serious and unprecedented, there has been absolutely no response from the relevant authorities. Firer is determined to take every viable option open to him so as to address these unlawful and arbitrary actions and, in so doing, fully vindicate his reputation and restore his cherished relationship with Grenada and its people.

