The Grenada National Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT Gnd) is advising Grenadians to perform due diligence before engaging with online entities purporting to be sellers of used vehicles.

Within the last 8 months, CSIRT Gnd has uncovered/identified several fraudulent entities advertising sale of foreign used vehicles to Grenadians. Unfortunately, several Grenadians, without doing their due diligence, engaged the fraudsters and lost their money in the process.

The following are 4 of the red flags to looks out for:

Offers that are just too good to be true. For instance, the age, mileage, and features do not match the price The communication takes place via a messaging app (WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, etc.) with no reference made by the “agent” to a verifiable website and physical address You’re pressured to complete the sale while your questions and concerns go unanswered Just about any request made by you is met with a positive response from the “agent”. For example, brand new tyres with the purchase, an upgraded audio system, a further discount, etc.

The Grenada National Cyber Security Incident Response Team is reminding the public that our services are free and do extend to assessing online sellers as well. Anyone needing assistance or additional information can reach out to us on WhatsApp and Telegram on (473) 423-2478; via email at csirt[email protected]; or on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @csirtgnd.

CSIRT Gnd

Continue Reading