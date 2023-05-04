The Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation, informs the general public that Heavy Trucks and Heavy Equipment will not be allowed to traverse the Woburn Cliff Main Road effective Monday, 8 May 2023.

This will take place from the tyre roundabout at the Woodlands main road heading to the Cliff at the Morne Jaloux Intersection. In addition, no Trucks (Light/Heavy Trucks & Heavy Equipment ) will be allowed to traverse Toby Road.

This closure is necessary to protect the road from further deterioration as the Ministry of Infrastructure prepares to implement the Construction phase of the Woburn/Cliff Rehabilitation in the coming months.

In this regard, the general public, particularly motorists are advised to use alternative routes and exercise caution when traversing the area. All residents of Woburn are advised that parking on the main road will be restricted from 7 am to 7 pm Monday to Sunday until further notice.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

