Grenada’s CBI Programme has contributed significantly to the growth of Grenada’s economy and has received international recognition.
The inward investment it promotes has led to the creation of sustainable long-term employment, specialist training, and the general broadening of skills for numerous Grenadians.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to join CBI’s expanding team in the position of Project Officer.
Core responsibilities include:
- Supervising external construction projects and developments
- Overseeing, coordinating, and supervising of civil and other contracts
- Directing the successful planning, executing, monitoring, controlling, and closing of all internal projects
- Drafting of RFPs, RFQs and contracts
- Reviewing and evaluating proposals and contracts
- Providing oversight for the procurement of goods and services in keeping with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act
- Supervising and following-up on facilities and health and safety matters
The preferred mix of qualifications, experience and competencies include:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Civil or Construction Engineering; or
- Bachelor’s degree or Professional Certification in Project Management; and
- Certification in Construction, Quantity Surveying or Valuation. RICS certification will be a definite asset
- At least 3 years’ experience in quantity surveying, managing construction projects, general projects, facilities and/or contracts
- Certification or experience in procurement will be an asset
- Effective negotiation skills
- Proficiency in the use of MS Project
- A valid Driver’s Licence and access/possession of a vehicle during the workday is required
Interested professionals who meet/exceed the requirements are invited to submit their application (including names and contact information of 3 references) by email ONLY to [email protected] with the subject line “Application – Project Officer.” The deadline for the receipt of applications is Wednesday, 24 May 2023.
Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Comment on post