Grenada’s CBI Programme has contributed significantly to the growth of Grenada’s economy and has received international recognition.

The inward investment it promotes has led to the creation of sustainable long-term employment, specialist training, and the general broadening of skills for numerous Grenadians.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to join CBI’s expanding team in the position of Project Officer.

Core responsibilities include:

Supervising external construction projects and developments

Overseeing, coordinating, and supervising of civil and other contracts

Directing the successful planning, executing, monitoring, controlling, and closing of all internal projects

Drafting of RFPs, RFQs and contracts

Reviewing and evaluating proposals and contracts

Providing oversight for the procurement of goods and services in keeping with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act

Supervising and following-up on facilities and health and safety matters

The preferred mix of qualifications, experience and competencies include:

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil or Construction Engineering; or

Bachelor’s degree or Professional Certification in Project Management; and

Certification in Construction, Quantity Surveying or Valuation. RICS certification will be a definite asset

At least 3 years’ experience in quantity surveying, managing construction projects, general projects, facilities and/or contracts

Certification or experience in procurement will be an asset

Effective negotiation skills

Proficiency in the use of MS Project

A valid Driver’s Licence and access/possession of a vehicle during the workday is required

Interested professionals who meet/exceed the requirements are invited to submit their application (including names and contact information of 3 references) by email ONLY to [email protected] with the subject line “Application – Project Officer.” The deadline for the receipt of applications is Wednesday, 24 May 2023.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.