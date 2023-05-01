Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Carib Brewery (Grenada) Limited (“the Company”) wishes to advise its shareholders that the Sixty-Third Annual Meeting of the Company will be held at the Grenada Room, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, Grand Anse, St George, on Tuesday, 30 May 2023, from 4:30 pm for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon. To re-elect Directors. To re-appoint Auditors and authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration.

ALL shareholders are required to follow Radisson Grenada’s established protocols and any other protocols that may be in effect at the time of the meeting.

The 2022 Annual Report can be viewed electronically at www.ansamcal.com.

Dated this 4th day of April, 2023



Aldyn Henry-Bishop

Company Secretary