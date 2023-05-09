by Kevin St Bernard

How can the use of Bitcoin benefit small island developing countries in the Caribbean?

Bitcoin is a type of digital currency, also known as a cryptocurrency, that was created in 2009 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It was done as a response to the 2008 Great Financial Crisis and the financial world’s reliance on banks as intermediaries of all financial transactions.

One of the key features of Bitcoin is its limited supply. There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in circulation, which means that it is a finite resource. This scarcity is one reason why some people believe that Bitcoin will be a good investment in the long term.

Bitcoin is the world’s first decentralised digital currency and has been a topic of interest in the financial sector for over a decade. The adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador in 2021 has sparked renewed interest in its potential benefits for economies around the world, particularly in small island developing countries in the Caribbean.

Bitcoin’s benefits as a store of value are well known. It is decentralised, meaning it is not controlled by any central authority such as a government or bank. This makes it immune to government interference, inflation, and other economic forces that can devalue traditional currencies. Transactions with Bitcoin are processed through a decentralised network of computers, which makes it secure and difficult to counterfeit. As a result, Bitcoin is an attractive option for people looking to store their wealth in a secure and stable way.

For small island developing countries in the Caribbean, Bitcoin’s benefits as a store of value can be particularly significant. These economies are often heavily reliant on tourism, and as a result, their currencies can be subject to volatility due to changes in tourism patterns. By adopting Bitcoin as legal tender, these countries can offer tourists a stable and secure way to exchange their money while also providing a store of value for their own citizens.

In addition to its benefits as a store of value, Bitcoin can also be used as a means of transferring money internationally. Traditional international money transfers can be slow, expensive, and subject to government regulation. By using Bitcoin, individuals and businesses can transfer money quickly and easily without the need for intermediaries or regulatory oversight.

The benefits of using Bitcoin for international money transfers can be particularly significant for small island developing countries in the Caribbean. These countries often have large diaspora communities living in other countries, and remittances from these communities can be a significant source of income. By using Bitcoin to transfer money, these communities can avoid high fees and long wait times associated with traditional money transfer services.

The adoption of Bitcoin by central banks is another area of potential benefit for small island developing countries in the Caribbean. While some central banks have been hesitant to embrace Bitcoin due to concerns about its volatility, others have seen the potential benefits of holding Bitcoin as part of their foreign exchange reserves.

According to a recent report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, the freezing of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves could open the door for central banks to buy Bitcoin. It states, generally, reserves are selected for their stability and liquidity, as foreign securities and currency held overseas, are supposed to provide an immediate boost to a currency in times of stress. As such, the additional risk may diminish the appeal of US Treasuries and dollars. The report highlights Bitcoin qualities, such as being digital and non-custodial, which give a central bank the ability to create its own cold wallet (a device for storing cryptocurrency offline) isolating it from the threat of sanctions.

While the idea of central banks holding Bitcoin is still relatively new, some economists and financial experts have endorsed the idea. For example, a group of economists from Harvard University recently published a paper arguing that central banks should consider holding Bitcoin as part of their reserves. The paper written by Matthew Ferranti, with advisor Ken Rogoff, a former economist at the IMF and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors who is now a Harvard professor, has garnered attention. The paper argues that holding Bitcoin as part of their reserves could offer central banks a hedge against inflation, diversify their portfolios, potentially provide higher returns than traditional investments, avert sanction risks and possibly boost a country’s resilience to economic shocks by conducting foreign exchange intervention with domestic payments infrastructure.

For small island developing countries in the Caribbean, the adoption of Bitcoin by central banks could have significant benefits. By holding Bitcoin as part of their reserves, these countries could potentially increase the value of their reserves while also offering a more diversified portfolio.

In conclusion, the adoption of Bitcoin can benefit the financial sector and the growth of the economy in small island developing countries in the Caribbean in several ways. Bitcoin’s benefits as a store of value and a means of transferring money can provide a stable and secure option for both tourists and citizens while also offering a hedge against inflation and diversification for central bank reserves. While there are still some concerns about Bitcoin’s volatility and regulatory oversight, the potential benefits for these economies are significant and should be carefully considered by policymakers and financial experts.