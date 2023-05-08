by Suelin Low Chew Tung

Our second month in China, as guests of the China International Press Communication Centre (CIPCC), was packed, but in between, there was Easter break and an extended Chinese Labour Day holiday.

After we flew back to Beijing from a 6-day visit to Hunan Province, we had a day off on Wednesday, 5 April, for Qingming or Tomb-Sweeping Day. This public holiday is when families clean graves and lay flowers and food, and burn incense. The equivalent in Grenada would be grave cleaning and repainting ahead of All Saints and All Souls and eating asham around that time. I lit joss (incense) sticks for my grandfather, who was born in Guangdong province in China and died in 1983 in Trinidad, but alas, I had no asham.

The schedule picked up from the next day. We attended several 2-hour lectures by professors from Renmin University of China (School of International Studies; College of Agriculture and Rural Development, and School of Applied Economics); the School of Journalism and Communication at Tsinghua University; Communication University of China; and the Department of Global Health, Peking University School of Public Health. Topics covered were:

China’s Dual Circulation model: moving from a closed economy (domestic circulation) to becoming a leading global economic player (international circulation)

China’s path to modernisation from a media perspective

China’s poverty alleviation strategy to bring all the poor out of absolute poverty in 2013

Constructive Journalism for Global Development Communication

Getting Chinese modernisation right: where the goal is for China to become a great modern socialist society by 2049

Global Health Systems and governance

The lecturers were comprehensive and generated questions, comments and conversations afterwards. For me, the lectures on the Dual Circulation model, poverty alleviation strategy, and Getting Chinese modernisation right, were particularly illuminating.

Our April site visit schedule covered sports, technology, politics, and medicine. We visited Beijing Olympic venues (National Speed Skating Oval, National Aquatics Centre), the restoration of cultural relics at the Zhongguancun International Capital Cluster Area, and the 751D Park Beijing Fashion Design Plaza. We toured the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the People’s Daily news media, the 29th China Content Broadcasting Network Exhibition and the Dongzhimen Hospital of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine.

In one day, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, we toured the National Base for International Cultural Trade and the China–Germany Plaza, and visited the Niulanshan Distillery Culture Centre and the Beijing International Flower Port.

We also visited Yangpu District, an old industrial district that has embraced a forward-thinking model to improve street quality and community harmony. As with all our site visits, we wear comfortable shoes. There is a lot of walking.

We participated in a salon on China–Caribbean relations hosted by Cai Wei, Director-General of the Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and came away with a positive sense of China’s support in agriculture, trade and cultural exchange. Ahead of a much-anticipated visit in May, the four Centres (Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Caribbean) were introduced to an extensive historical background of the Forbidden City.

To top off our second month, the highlight was our 4-day trip to Shanghai to cover the Lanting Forum, the first held outside Beijing, under the theme “Chinese Modernisation and the World.” President Xi’s 3 major global initiatives on Civilisation, Development and Security, plus the Belt and Road Initiative, were discussed as critical to China’s development and promoted as a gift toward global development, peace and stability.

As the weather warms, May’s schedule promises to be just as packed.

Suelin is visiting Beijing, hosted by China International Press Communication Centre (CIPCC), to report on China with a Grenadian view.