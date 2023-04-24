One component of the Lauriston Rehabilitation and Restoration Project is completed.

The boat, which was washed up on the shore and stuck there for over 10 years, has been removed. This now allows for more bathing space on the Lauriston Beach Behind Sands area. The boat’s presence denied bathers use of the area closer to Lauriston Point.

The wreckage removal is significant since the boat was located within the Sandy Island Oyster Bed Marine Protected Area.

Its removal falls under the Enhanced Direct Access Project funded by the Green Climate Fund and the Government of Grenada through the Ministry of Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives, and supported by the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government.

Other components of the project include the construction of sea defences to protect the area from erosion and also mangrove replanting.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs