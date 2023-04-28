by Linda Straker

Outage on day 1 of Maroon and String Band Music Festival

Grenlec app advises 3,908 customers without power

Major destroyed 2 engines and partly damaged a third

Acting Prime Minister Hon. Lennox Andrews said that an early morning fire at the electricity generation station on the Grenadine Island of Carriacou has caused the 13 square mile island with a population of less than 9,000 to be in total blackout.

Carriacou is one of 39 Grenadine islands that fall under the management of Grenada, and it the most populated.

“The public is informed of a major fire early this morning, 28 April 2023, at the Grenlec generation station on the island of Carriacou. The fire destroyed 2 engines and partly damaged a third. As a result, there was a total loss of electricity on the island, save for those using personal generators,” Hon. Andrews said in a mid-morning address to the nation.

He explained that an emergency response has been activated, and a team was dispatched comprising personnel from Grenlec, NaDMA, the Ministry of Health, the Police, and other utility companies to carry out an initial assessment of the damage and to determine the shortest possible time within which electricity will be restored on the island. “The preliminary assessment suggests that power may be restored within 24 hours. Government is closely monitoring the situation and will be providing the nation with updates as further information becomes available.” Andrews confirmed that several government institutions have switched to standby generators.

“The Princess Royal Hospital, the Police Station, major financial institutions, and supermarkets continue to operate, powered by standby generators. All schools on the island will be closed today, Friday, 28 April 2023. Parents are asked to do all in their power to ensure the safety of their children,” he said, encouraging citizens of Carriacou to exercise due care and caution as they cope with this situation, given that we are still in the dry season.

A news release issued by Grenada Electricity Services (Grenlec) said that no injuries were sustained during the incident. “While the fire was extensive, the company is mobilising resources to support the Carriacou Team in ascertaining the condition of the plant.” The release informed customers in Carriacou that its priority is to restore electricity service in the quickest possible time.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and the Police are conducting the necessary investigation.

The Grenlec app used to advise customers about outages said that 3,908 customers were affected by the outage occurring on the first day of a 3-day traditional Maroon and String Band Music Festival on the island.