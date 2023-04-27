Republic Bank is pleased to announce the launch of its Business Centre, located on Halifax Street, St George’s.

The former Halifax Street branch has been repurposed to a full-suite, “one-stop-shop” designed to serve the banking needs of small and medium-sized businesses located in and around St George’s.

The Business Centre provides loan facilities to micro, small and medium-sized businesses as well as other services, including, new accounts, transfers, internet banking registration, and merchant services.

In her remarks, General Manager, Credit at Republic Bank, Kalawatee Bickramsingh explained, “The repurposing of this building to a full-suite business centre, aligns with our strategic objective to foster a more enabling environment for businesses to thrive and compete.”

Among the attendees, were deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Chevanne Britton and President of the Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GCIC) Kennie John. Addressing the audience, John expressed the Chamber’s commendation on the Bank’s initiative, noting the critical role of MSMEs as corner pillars, in most societies. He remarked: “The GCIC is encouraged by Republic Bank’s lead in spearheading initiatives like this, which will allow SMEs the opportunity to access financing, much like larger corporations.”

Kurt Mc Farlane, Manager, Commercial Banking, is responsible for the overall management and oversight of the Business Centre, supported by a team of well-trained, highly motivated staff.

The launch of the Republic Business Centre is the latest in a string of strategies implemented by Republic Bank, demonstrative of its commitment to creating and maintaining a viable finance sector. The Bank pledges to continue working responsibly with its clients, customers and inter-governmental agencies, to encourage sustainable practices and economic activity, which are critical elements to growth and development.

