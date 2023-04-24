Prime Minister Honourable Dickon Mitchell will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on 24 April ahead of a series of meetings that seek to explore potential opportunities for the development of Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade & Export Development Honourable Joseph Andall; and Deputy Chairman of the CBI Committee Deon Moses.

The delegation is scheduled to return on Sunday, 30 April 2023.

Honourable Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries & Cooperatives, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.

