Prime Minister Honourable Dickon Mitchell will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on 24 April ahead of a series of meetings that seek to explore potential opportunities for the development of Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.
The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade & Export Development Honourable Joseph Andall; and Deputy Chairman of the CBI Committee Deon Moses.
The delegation is scheduled to return on Sunday, 30 April 2023.
Honourable Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries & Cooperatives, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.
GIS
This program must be canceled. Absolutely outrageous. Are Grenadians that dumb, to sit by and allowed Grenada to be sold out.
Deconman is a real fraud.
De Con tricked us. Anancy. With alarmingly close ties with Cuba, China, UAE, and Venezuela, why is our PM leaning so heavily toward unelected leaders? Grenada is a democracy and De Con wants to change that because he budgeted resources on hope and prayers. His pride set him up for failure. Narcissus.
True dat…