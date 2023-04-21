The Government of Grenada has partnered with Dr Terrance Martin, Financial Literacy Expert, to conduct a series of information sessions on Money Management and Financial Literacy.

In light of Government’s decision to pay personal emoluments (salary, wages, pension and allowances) bimonthly to all employees and pensioners, it has taken further steps to ensure all employees, past and present, are finically literate to make the best use of this new payment scheme, which took effect on 15 April 2023.

As part of its public education campaign, all pensioners are invited to an information session with Dr Martin on Sunday, 23 April 2023, from 10 am to 2 pm, via Zoom.

For further information, please contact Ruth Roberts, Corporate Communications Officer, Ministry of Finance via telephone number 440-2731 or 417-8112 (for calls or WhatsApp).

Below is the Zoom link information for Sunday’s session:

Topic: FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SEMINAR

Time: 23 April 2023, 09:00 AM La Paz

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86563248275?pwd=TUg1RGxCanZieXJQaHhJUm9JWnJWdz09

Meeting ID: 865 6324 8275

Passcode: 335029

GIS