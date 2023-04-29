by Linda Straker

In February 2022, Firer refused entry into Grenada; diplomatic passport confiscated

Grenada stopped accepting applications from Russia and Belarus on 1 April 2023

Oleg Firer, Grenada’s former Ambassador to the Russian Federation, is no longer on the list of international marketing agents licenced to conduct business on behalf of the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

“The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Committee advises that Oleg Firer is not a licenced Marketing Agent, nor a registered sub-agent of the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Programme,” said a notice on the updated website of the CBI programme.

“He is therefore not authorised to market, promote or disseminate information on the programme, nor act on behalf of, or engage with current or potential applicants, or their authorised representatives,” said the 28 March notice.

According to the CBI website, currently, there are 59 international marketing agents for the CBI programme. It is not known when he became a marketing agent.

However, on 6 April 2017, Firer presented copies of his credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation H E Sergey Ryabkov, and became the first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Grenada to the Russian Federation. On 3 October 2017, Firer presented his credentials to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

On 22 February 2022, he was refused entry into Grenada and had his diplomatic passport confiscated by Immigration authorities. His lawyer Cajeton Hood said that no reason was given to him by immigration officials.

Grenada changed government on 23 June 2022 and immediately, the new Government led by lawyer Dickon Mitchell recalled all diplomats appointed by the former New National Party Dr Keith Mitchell administration.

As of 1 April 2023, the country stopped accepting applications to the programme from Russia and Belarus. These 2 countries join North Korea, Iran, and Palestine as states worldwide banned from participating in Grenada’s CBI programme.

Grenada agreed to stop accepting the application as part of its decision to comply with a request from the US following the 25 February 2023 historic US-Caribbean Roundtable on Citizenship by Investment held in St Kitts and Nevis.

At that meeting, the participating countries approved 6 principles for going forward, which include suspending applications from Russia and Belarus to the CBI programme as well as not to process applications from individuals whose applications have been denied in another CBI jurisdiction by proactively sharing information on denials.