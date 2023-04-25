The New National Party (NNP) offers our condolences to our brother Senator Norland Cox and his family on the passing of his beloved wife, Deann Cox.

Please know that you are not alone during this difficult time. We at the New National Party are here to support you in any way possible, and we will be praying for comfort and peace to fill your heart.

To the relatives, friends and coworkers of Deann, we also offer our sincerest condolences.

As the Bible says in Psalm 34:18, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” We pray that you will feel God’s presence and love surrounding you and that you will find solace in the memories you shared with Deann.

May her soul rest in peace, and may you find strength in the midst of your grief.

NNP