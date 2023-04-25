Thanks to Silversands and a number of important smaller sponsors, Get Grenada Swimming was able, once again, to offer free swim lessons last week throughout Grenada for both adults and children at 19 locations from Sauteurs to Grand Anse Beach, to Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Participants could take lessons all 5 days.

The Get Grenada Swimming initiative is hosted by the Grenada Youth Adventurers and has so far taught 10,000 people to swim. Deb Eastwood, the Director of the non-profit organisation Grenada Youth Adventurers, said that for the first time, lessons were offered until 6 pm in the evening at ALL locations to make sure that working adults had a chance to attend. She wanted to give huge thanks for all her Site Supervisors who are the keys to making this event successful. She also stated, “We loved seeing more adults and were also very excited to have a new location in Duquesne, St Mark.”

The swim week almost did not happen this year, and Deb Eastwood gives gratitude to Silversands (a major sponsor), Budget Marine, Ramdhannys, Ting/Star Malt, IAL, Island Water World, LAE Cottages, SIFH Fish House, Spice Isle Marine, and Waggy-T all for making it happen.

According to Eastwood, “There are many reasons to swim. Besides being fun and even relaxing, it has many health benefits. It is an excellent way to work your entire body and cardiovascular system. An hour of swimming burns almost as many calories as running, (without the impact on your bones and joints). This is very important for seniors who may have arthritis or other health conditions. Swimming increases your heart rate without stressing your body, tones muscles, and builds strength and endurance. It also boosts confidence and self-esteem as individuals become more comfortable and proficient in the water.”

Silversands was a major partner of this year’s effort. Francine Stewart, Director of Sales at Silversands Grenada, stated, “The management of Silversands recognises the value of having a swimming nation. We are an island nation that is surrounded by the pristine Caribbean Ocean, offering some of the best tourism tours. We believe that swimming should be a life skill and with the support from Silversands, the great work of the National Learn to Swim Week can continue into the future. We want to thank Ms Deb for her dedication to this venture.”

Everyone from 4 years up to seniors will have the chance to continue with free lessons on Saturdays at these locations:

Birchgrove, St Andrew 9 am (Mello’s Complex): Lovell Alexander 416-1226

Cabier Beach, Crochu, St Andrew 9 am: Abigail Fletcher 449-6091

Carriacou, Paradise Beach, 9 am: Catherine Patrice 459-1924

Duquense, St Mark, 10 am on Sundays : Omari 459-5338

: Omari 459-5338 Grand Anse, Umbrella’s Restaurant, 9 am, 11 am: Deb Eastwood 404-5237

Grand Mal Beach, across from SOG, 10 am: Kevin Phillips 421-1835

Grenada Marine, Corinth, 9 am: Catherine John 459-2393

Grenville, Telescope Beach, 9 am: Shaniqua Cobb 421-1057

Gouyave, St John, near Fish Market, 12 pm, 2 pm: Sharm Ashton 422-9893

Petite Martinique, Morang Beach, 1 pm, 3 pm: Mary Benjamin 418-2261

Sauteurs, St Patrick, Breakwater, 10 am: Damani Bruno 410-2394

Waltham Beach, St Mark: Korah Ashby 410-0208

For more info, go to www.getgrenadaswimming.com or contact Deb Eastwood at 404-5237 [email protected]

Grenada Youth Adventurers