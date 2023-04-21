Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon Tevin Andrews has pledged his full support for the local operations of the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA).

The pledge by Minister Andrews was made at a meeting with the newly elected district disaster committee at the Emergency Operations Centre in Belair, where he also complimented the men and women for volunteering to serve.

He promised to work with the volunteers to strengthen existing disaster preparedness and management structures.

Permanent Secretary Javan Williams, noting that a disaster can strike at any time, stressed the importance of having a list of dependent persons who may require care, including family members of volunteers, in an emergency situation.

Programme Officer of NaDMA Carriacou Bernice Date said that everyone has to work together to ensure the agency’s objectives are met.

NaDMA has conducted an assessment of approved shelters for Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The list of shelters will be circulated shortly.

Meanwhile, there is a call for more volunteers to join the local district disaster team.

Ministry for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs