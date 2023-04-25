Limes Mennonite School captured this year’s Primary Nutrition Quiz, which was on Thursday, 20 April, at the Grenada Youth Centre.

This was the school’s first time competing in the quiz. Defending champions Woburn Methodist settled for 2nd on 70 points and St Joseph’s RC School (Pomme Rose) 3rd with 67 ½ points.

Limes Mennonite walked away with a winner’s trophy and individual prizes for all 4 team members. Team members of 2nd and 3rd place schools received individual prizes, and teachers representing the top 3 schools were also awarded prizes. All participants received certificates of participation.

Students were quizzed in 5 rounds, covering topics within their Home Economics curriculum, including:

Nutrition Terms Food groups and food sources Importance of good nutrition Nutrients, their functions and deficiencies Personal and kitchen hygiene rules Cookery equipment and their functions

The secondary leg of the National Nutrition Quiz takes place on Friday, 28 April at the Olympic Committee Building from 9 am. It will be followed by an awards ceremony at the same venue from 11:30 am.

GFNC