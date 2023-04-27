Hon. Kerryne James, Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy is attending the 15th Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum in Miami, USA.

The Minister participated in a high-level panel discussion on 27 April 2023 under the theme “Capitalising on the Clean Energy Momentum and Engaging Renewable Energy for Energy Security.”

Minister James provided updates on national strategies and priorities. The session also discussed national clean energy and energy transition strategies in line with ambitions on climate change matters, in the context of demonstrating accountability and progress towards stated ambitions as well as the role of renewable energy in economic growth.

The forum will offer opportunities to seek private/multilateral sector support and cooperation.

Minister James is scheduled to return on 29 April 2023. Sen. the Hon. Gloria Thomas has been appointed to act in the absence of Minister James.

GIS