Following a fire at the Carriacou Beausejour Power Plant on the morning of Friday, 28 April 2023, Grenlec officials have completed their initial assessment.

The Company is confirming that 2 of its 4 engines have been damaged. The Team has conducted preliminary activities and should be in a position to attempt to restart the Plant during the course of the afternoon into the evening.

Grenlec’s plan is to restore electricity to the island in phases. While the remaining engines can supply the island, further testing will determine if the full capacity of both engines can be made available at this time.

As a precautionary measure, the Company urges customers to unplug appliances and electronic equipment until the electricity supply is stabilised.

The islandwide outage has impacted a significant number of service providers and we regret the inconvenience to all customers.

We thank our customers in Carriacou for your patience and understanding as we work with stakeholders to minimise the impact and restore electricity to all customers.

We are also grateful to the Government of Grenada, the Royal Grenada Police Force and other service providers who have reached out or provided support during this challenging time.

Grenlec