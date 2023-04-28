Officials at the Grenada Electricity Services Ltd are assessing the situation following a fire at the Beausejour Plant in the early hours of the morning on Friday, 28 April 2023.

There were no injuries sustained during the incident.

While the fire was extensive, the Company is mobilising resources to support the Carriacou Team in ascertaining the condition of the Plant.

Given the fire, there is an island-wide outage in Carriacou at present.

Company officials apologise for the disruption in service, which comes as the Carriacou Maroon and String Band Festival and other activities get underway.

We are grateful for the support of the Carriacou Fire Services, other members of the Royal Grenada Police Force and our team members in Carriacou, who all turned out to help.

Grenlec’s priority is to restore electricity service in the quickest possible time. Officials will provide more information upon completion of the assessment.

Grenlec

