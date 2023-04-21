Grenada, known as the spice island of the Caribbean, is hosting its 10th annual, week-long Grenada Chocolate Festival.

The festival, which started in 2014, will take place from 16 – 21 May 2023 and celebrates the rich history and culture of chocolate production in Grenada. The island is home to 6 chocolate companies: Tri-Island Chocolate, Belmont Estate, Crayfish Bay Organic Chocolate, Jouvay Chocolate, Taste ‘D’ Spice Chocolate, and the world-famous Grenada Chocolate Company, a pioneer of the tree-to-bar chocolate movement.

This year, the festival is returning with a special Rum Edition, where attendees will learn about the history of rum and chocolate production while enjoying a mix of rum tastings and tours at local distilleries, a masterclass with Renegade and Tri-Island, and mixologist competitions at Mount Cinnamon. Visitors will also explore the cocoa fields of sustainable chocolate factories, behind-the-scene journeys of the ethically produced tree-to-bar chocolate-making processes, chocolate arts and crafts, and even chocolate yoga meditation.

“The Grenada Chocolate Festival has become a highlight for chocolate lovers and budding chocolatiers from around the world. With a variety of fun and delicious experiences, from exploring the cocoa farms to tasting premium high-quality chocolate to chocolate-based wellness experiences, the festival welcomes visitors to explore our beautiful island and celebrate this significant element of Grenadian culture with locals. Grenada’s volcanic soil, warm weather, and thick rainforests make the island an ideal climate to grow fine cocoa, of which only 12% of the world’s exported beans have this designation. Here in the Spice Isle, 100% of our cocoa exports are classified as fine-flavoured cocoa. Today, Grenada produces about 800 tons of cocoa per year, contributing to 6% of GDP,” said Petra Roach, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA).

“The Grenada Chocolate Festival is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the local farmers and chocolatiers who have made Grenada a world-renowned destination for chocolate lovers, in addition to the power of community and the importance of sustainable and ethical practices in a small island,” said Magdalena Fielden, Founder of the Grenada Chocolate Festival.

GTA