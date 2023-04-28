Flow Grenada is assessing a service outage currently impacting customers in Carriacou. The outage was caused by a fire at the Grenada Electricity Services (Grenlec) power station, which resulted in a power outage that impacted Flow’s services on the island.

We have offered support to the Grenlec team as they work to restore services.

We understand the inconvenience this has caused, and we assure our customers that we are doing everything possible on our side to minimize the impact of the outage.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will continue to provide updates as we work to restore services.

Customers can also visit our website or social media pages for the latest updates.

Flow