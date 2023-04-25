Grenada, as a Small Island Developing State, continues to face growing threats and challenges due to Climate Change.

Climate vulnerabilities include increased frequency and intensity of coastal storms that threaten infrastructure and livelihoods, coastal flooding, drought. Climate Change projections for Grenada predict an increase in average annual temperature, reduced average annual rainfall, potential for an increase in the intensity of tropical storms and increased sea surface temperature.

The Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Climate Resilience, The Environment and Renewable Energy continues to mainstream climate adaptation and climate resilient action in its country programme and development plans. The Ministry is currently implementing the Enhanced Direct Access (EDA) Project funded by the Green Climate Fund under the title “Integrated physical adaptation and community resilience through enhanced direct access pilot in the public, private, and civil society sectors of 3 Eastern Caribbean Small Island Developing States.”

Its purpose is to build the capacity and track record of financing structures that increase access to, and direct benefits from the Green Climate Fund for private households, small and medium businesses, and low-income populations in Small Islands Developing States, like Grenada. The project provides climate change financing via grants to the public sector, using the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) small-grant facilities as well as revolving loan facilities with small loans and low-interest rates.

Component 3 of the EDA project “Community resilience to climate impacts is enhanced through tangible adaptation benefits” is being implemented by the Environment Division within the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy in partnership with the Rural Development Unit (RDU).

This output demonstrates enhanced access for civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) through grant support for adaptation in community buildings that promotes resilience to drought, floods and hurricanes.

With a value of US$1 Million, this component will fund projects that address water management use and efficiency, flood control, climate-smart buildings, sustainable building practices and facilities for extreme climatic events and structural adjustments that increase climate change resilience.

Following the call for proposals in 2021, twenty-three concept notes were received and evaluated. The selected projects so far are TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), Grenada Development Agency (GRENCODA) and the Programme for Adolescent Mothers (PAM).

Retrofitting of the roof of the TAMCC Administration Building and the School for Continuing Education (SCE) has begun. The project amounts to EC$212,457. The combined work activities are projected to be completed by June 2023.

GIS