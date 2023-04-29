Grenada Electricity Services Ltd. confirms the restoration of electricity service to all customers in Carriacou at approximately 8:30 am on Saturday 29 April.

Following the fire which occurred at the power plant in the early morning hours of 28 April, the Grenlec Team worked diligently to bring two of four engines online in order to bring service to the island.

While the engines are currently operating at full capacity, Grenlec advises that significant increased demand on these 2 engines can affect electricity supply.

Grenlec is pleased it was able to restore power to its customers after the incident by bringing these 2 engines online as a provisional measure. The Company will assess the full extent of damage to its remaining engines and determine the best approach to restoring full power generation capacity to the island.

Grenlec officials thank customers for their cooperation and understanding while the team worked to restore power and remind customers to continue to conserve energy.

Grenlec