Grenada Electricity Services Ltd is confirming the restoration of electricity service to more than 50% of its customers in Carriacou.

With one of two engines restarted, service has been restored to the following areas: Prospect Hall, Brunswick, Lauriston, L’Esterre, St Louis, Morne Jaloux, Harvey Vale, Hermitage, a portion of Belmont, Belair, Top Hill, Mt Royal, Mt Dor, Upper Mt Pleasant, Point.

Kudos to the members of the Grenlec Team, which is working in various capacities to implement the phased restoration process.

At midnight, Grenlec’s emergency plan will be put into effect. The Company will maintain service to critical facilities such as the Hospital and transfer power from some areas to supply Hillsborough and surrounding areas during the night.

Officials anticipate that the Company will be in a position to supply electricity to all customers by tomorrow.

In the interim, Grenlec officials are grateful to customers for their cooperation and understanding.

They are also appealing to customers to conserve energy as the Company continues its restoration efforts.

Grenlec