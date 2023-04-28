During the early hours of Friday, 28 April 2023, a fire occurred at the Grenlec facility at Beausejour, Carriacou. This resulted in the loss of power for the island.

A team which included representatives from the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA), Grenada Electricity Services Limited (Grenlec), and a telephone service provider arrived on Carriacou at 8:15 am, on Friday to conduct the initial assessment. The team was joined later in the day by Hon. Andy Williams, Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation, and Transformation and other representatives from the Ministry, Naomi Jeremiah, Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Hospital Services, Grace James, Director of Hospital Services, and other representatives from the Ministry of Health.

At a meeting conducted at 2 pm, following the initial assessment, Grenlec reported that all 4 engines sustained damage. However, 2 of the engines sustained more damage than the others. Representative of the company Wallace Collins indicated that technicians were working to repair 2 engines in the immediate, and they are hopeful that there could be some restoration within 24 to 48 hours. The meeting was attended by Hon. Tevin Andrews, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, and chaired by Javan Williams, Permanent Secretary.

Nawasa has since advised that there will be valve regulation. The public is further informed that the main fuel supplier SOL has indicated that there is no fuel shortage on the island, therefore, there is no need for panic buying.

Mobile service providers Digicel and Flow have also indicated that they are working to ensure uninterrupted service to the island.

Residents of Carriacou are urged to take the necessary precautions to protect their property by turning off the main switch at their homes until power is restored.

NaDMA has since informed Elizabeth Riley, Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Disaster Agency (CDEMA) about the present emergency situation on the island.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.