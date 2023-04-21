2022 – 2026 | IMPLEMENTER: UNDP Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Multi-Country Office. Planned Budget: $13,029,248.

The CariSECURE 2.0 activity supports USAID’s strategy to reduce youth involvement in crime and violence, and strengthen counter Trafficking in Persons (TIP) efforts in the Caribbean. It employs a multi–pronged, human rights-based approach designed to improve national capacities to use evidence–based approaches to identify the root causes of youth crime and design policies, strategies, programs and interventions.

Objective 1

CariSECURE 2.0 will work at regional, national, and community levels in Barbados, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines to build capacity of youth–serving institutions to collect and analyse timely, reliable and standardised disaggregated data for youth crime prevention and response.

Objective 2

CariSECURE 2.0 will bolster State capacity to identify, screen, investigate and prosecute trafficking cases and provide resources and technical support to Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Expected Results

Organisations using evidence–based decision making for youth crime prevention and implementing reduction strategies to respond to human trafficking while increasing prosecution efforts.

Contact Information

USAID