The Government of Grenada has partnered with Dr Terrance Martin, Financial Literacy Expert, to conduct a series of information sessions on Money Management and Financial Literacy.

As part of its public education campaign, all Business Owners are invited to an information session with Dr Martin on Monday, 24 April 2023, from 2:45 pm to 3:45 pm via Zoom.

For further information, please contact Ruth Roberts, Corporate Communications Officer, Ministry of Finance via telephone number 440-2731 or 417-8112 (for calls or WhatsApp).

Below is the Zoom link information for Monday’s session:

Topic: FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SEMINAR

Time: 24 April, 2023 02:00 PM La Paz

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82595948625?pwd=SEo2ekNEaEVSOXVKWnV6QXduc3ZyUT 09

Meeting ID: 825 9594 8625

Passcode: 168463

