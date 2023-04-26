Belmont Estate walked away with 4 awards at the 3rd edition of the “Chocolates Processed at Origin” International Contest hosted by The Agency for the Valorisation of Agricultural Products (AVPA) in Paris, France on 25 April 2023.

Competing against more than 20 countries from 3 continents outside Europe producing cocoa and making chocolate, and with over 150 chocolates registered in the competition, Belmont Estate earned recognition for 4 of its chocolate bars: Rich Dark bar winning Gold or Gourmet Or; White Crunch bar winning Bronze or Gourmet Bronze and Pure Grenada and Oil Down chocolate bars winning Medaille Gourmet.

Open to companies globally, AVPA candidates reflected an eclectic blend of cocoa farmers and farmer cooperatives whose geographical origins play specific roles in how chocolate flavour profiles are developed while remaining “aware of both social equity and environmental protection, intertwined in sustainable development,” according to AVPA. Its goal is to “enhance the value of agricultural products and to recognise the excellence of certain producers too often forgotten in the midst of mass marketing.” Aside from chocolate awards, AVPA also hosts awards for teas, coffee and edible oils. It offers these awards and fosters collaboration in order to support the promotion of exceptional products.

Shadel Nyack Compton, Managing Director of Belmont Estate extended a huge thank you to AVPA for the recognition given to the Belmont Estate and to Grenada. “This award brings into focus cocoa-producing countries like Grenada, who are no longer just cocoa growers but manufacturers of high-quality chocolate. We are grateful that we are a part of this exciting movement, and that we can use this award to promote Grenada’s cocoa and chocolate. Nyack Compton applauded the AVPA for also recognising the value of the work that Belmont Estate has been doing in producing sustainable and ethical and high-quality organic chocolate.”

This the first time Belmont Estate has achieved an international award for chocolate. Belmont Estate produces about 13 flavours of dark, milk and white certified organic and kosher chocolates. Known for their slow and traditional cocoa farming methods, and small batch, traceable chocolate, the company fuses spices and other farm flavours with its chocolate to create the most delectable flavours. The company intends to further expand their product line into confections and to offer more services like chocolate centred courses and events at Belmont Estate.

Belmont Estate