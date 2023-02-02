The Russian Government is offering a limited number of State Scholarships for the 2023/2024 academic year in the Russian Federation.

These scholarships open for their recipients a rich opportunity to receive modern top-quality education in thousands of educational programmes.

Candidates with a certificate of previous education with distinction or with credit will be considered primarily.

The scholarship covers tuition and basic accommodation. Travel expenses of the enrolled student are covered by themselves.

Applicants who would also like to receive the Guyanese State stipend, should contact the Ministry of Public Service. Those, who are ready to assume life expenses in Russia by themselves should approach the Russian Embassy directly.

How to apply: contact the latest by 16 February 2023 the Russian Embassy Consular Section in Georgetown by email [email protected] or by phone +592-226-97-73.

Russian Embassy Consular Section, Guyana