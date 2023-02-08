The following positions are available at Sunswept Resorts:
- Senior Operations Leader (House)
- Front Office Leader
- Asian Chef de Cuisine
- Maintenance & Facilities Senior Leader
- Skin Clinic Leader
- Activities Supervisor
- Concierge Agent
- Cooks
- F&B Servers
- Fitness & Activities Coordinators
- Housemen
- Marketing & Sales Admin Assistant
- Massage Therapist
- Pool & Beach Servers (must swim)
- Room Attendant
- Skin Clinic Aesthetician
- Intern (Engineering, Sales, Front Office)
Apply at https://sunswept.hrmsrecruit.io/jobs
Open to OECS & Caricom Nationals