by Linda Straker

Building next to Sendall Tunnel which partially collapsed last Monday, 30 January

Minister of Mobilisation seemed unaware building is owned by NIB

From 2009 to 2012 several state properties were sold to NIB to raise revenue for recurrent and capital expenditures

The building next to Sendall Tunnel which partially collapsed last Monday, 30 January 2023 is owned by the National Insurance Board (NIB). They have assured that a structural engineer will assess the property to determine the next step.

“We are engaging the services of a structural engineer to assess the building and advise on the next steps. Given the potential risk we are treating the matter with urgency,” said Dorsett Cromwell, Director of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

Known as The Drill Yard, the building that formerly housed the Ministry of Works and other government departments before the Ministerial Complex was among state properties sold by the Tillman Thomas National Democratic Congress administration (2008 to 2013).

From 2009 to 2012, that administration’s Minister of Finance Nazim Burke sold several state properties to the NIB as the Government sought to raise revenue for recurrent and capital expenditures.

Besides the Drill Yard, assets sold by the Tillman Thomas administration included Government’s shares in Grenada Breweries Limited, Cable and Wireless, Sandino, the property known as Hotel California in the Point Salines, the property known as the Doctor’s Residence in Maran, St John, and the former St James Hotel in St George’s.

All the properties sold to the NIS by the then NDC Government are publicly listed in the annual reports of the statutory body for the past 9 years.

Within minutes of the partial collapse, Andy Williams, Minister of Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation told the Government Information Service (GIS) that his ministry was awaiting engineers from the Ministry of Infrastructure who will advise them on what to do.

Williams’ office is within walking distance of the affected building. “If their (Government engineers) recommendation is to break it down and demolish it, we will have to do so because we do not want anyone to be hurt in the process,” he said while promising that there be a speedy removal of the debris.

The Minister seemed unaware that the NIB owns the Drill Yard.