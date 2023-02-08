The Government of Grenada stands in solidarity with the Governments and people of Turkey and Syria following the devastating 6 February earthquake and aftershocks, which has left thousands dead, tens of thousands injured, and many still buried under rubble.

Prime Minister of Grenada the Honourable Dickon Mitchell expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with all affected by the deadly earthquake, noting the added complexity that the disaster brings to humanitarian efforts in Syria.

“We are profoundly saddened by the magnitude of destruction visited on our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria and offer sincere condolences and prayers to all those impacted by this unfolding disaster.”

The Government of Grenada assures the Governments and people of Turkey and Syria of our unwavering support and compassion during this most difficult time.

GIS