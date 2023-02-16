Heng Sheng (Grenada) PTE. Ltd, developers of the Grenada National Resort project, is committed to ensuring that the development is inclusive and transparent, with the full involvement of all relevant stakeholders.

To promote public awareness and encourage participation in the project’s decision-making process, the 5th public consultation was held on Saturday, 11 February 2023, at Patrick’s RC School.

The project team from Singapore Heng Sheng (Grenada) Development Pte. Ltd, consisting of Kevin Zhu, David Wong and EIA Consultant Edward Niles, was in attendance to present an overview of the project, including its design and scope, potential impacts, and mitigation measures. During the Q&A session, stakeholders asked questions and provided feedback on the project.

The public consultation was successful in engaging the community and addressing their concerns regarding the project. The project team took note of the feedback received and addressed questions on potential impacts on the environment, the economy, and the local community. In conclusion, the public consultation was well attended and successfully ensured the community’s continued involvement in the development process.

“The Grenada National Resort project team is committed to working closely with the local community and government to ensure the project is developed in a responsible and sustainable manner,” said Kevin Zhu, the project leader. “We value the feedback received and will continue to review and consider the concerns raised by the community.”

The project team presented an overview of the project, including the golf course design concept, infrastructure and transportation, water treatment, and local employee hiring plan. The company has taken the initiative to review and consider the concerns raised by the community and is committed to addressing them.

“Heng Sheng is dedicated to reducing the impact on the environment, providing support for Northern Grenada in terms of municipal infrastructure and transportation facilities, and committing to sustainable practices in water supply and sewage treatment. The Grenada National Resort project team is excited to bring this world-class development to Grenada, which will drive employment, increase tax revenue, and stimulate the economy,” said David Wong, Managing Director of Project Development Centre.

Heng Sheng (Grenada) PTE. Ltd