by Linda Straker

St George’s University (SGU) has confirmed that several of its senior management positions have been made redundant; those affected are getting transitional support.

“We have eliminated 1% of our staff and that is equivalent to 9 people affected by this decision,” said a spokesperson for the University’s communication unit. A trade union does not represent the senior management staff. The Grenada Technical and Allied Workers Union (GTAWU) represents junior staff.

When asked for the reason behind the termination of the jobs, the University spokesperson said that just like most companies over the world, Covid-19 has caused some type of effect one way or the other. They too are feeling the effects and are making necessary strategic adjustments.

When asked to confirm that the University was experiencing a reduction in enrollment linked to staff sending home, the spokesperson said that they are not a liberty to disclose such information for legal reasons.

In his response to the 2023 budget statement, Opposition Leader Dr Keith Mitchell told the Parliament that there were reduced students for the 2022-2023 school year. “Grenada is a part of the global village, and the challenges affecting the global economy will continue to have spill-over effects impacting us in various sectors. We have seen it in the cost of goods and services, disruptions in trade, and even a fall in the student intake for 2022-2023 at St George’s University, which accounts for 25% of our GDP. All these factors suggest a further struggle for the growth prospects for Grenada in 2023,” he said.

SGU is a private university offering educational endeavours to international students. The primary areas offered are medicine, veterinary medicine, arts and sciences, and graduate sciences.

It is recognised as one of the top contributors to Grenada’s GDP, averaging 22% over the past 3 years and higher in “normal times” or before the Covid-19 pandemic period. The contribution transcended many sectors, including real estate, entertainment, wholesale and retail services, construction, and hotel entities.