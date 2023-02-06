Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

Wedding Events Assistant Manager

The Wedding Events Assistant Manager is accountable for ensuring successful wedding events through overall planning, organising, communicating and executing all aspects of the process whilst meeting or exceeding client expectation.

Specific Requirements/duties of the position include:

Coordinating and overseeing all wedding functions according to outlined instructions

Works with the Wedding Planners, Wedding Stewards, Wedding Captains and their service team, to continuously develop the implementation of standards of wedding presentations and services

Ensures proper inventory management by reviewing stock levels, timely ordering of items, proper receival & storage, maintenance and handling of all inventories

The ability to think clearly, multitask, analyse and resolve problems, while exercising good judgment.

Establishing and maintaining systems to minimise costs

Participating in regular safety meetings, safety training and hazard assessments

Assist with the preparation of month-end reports

Qualifications and Experience:

In Hospitality Management, Business Management or related field

Minimum 2 years wedding/social event service management experience in a full-service, luxury hotel/resort operation and administrative experience

Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Office, Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Strong organisational, interpersonal and communication skills

Food & Beverage experience is required (Event Management Experience would be an asset)

Knowledge of inventory-related software and systems, a plus

Interested persons should submit an application letter and resume by 17 February 2023 to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

[email protected]

NB: We thank all applicants for their interest but only short-listed candidates will be contacted.