Singapore Heng Sheng (Grenada) PTE. Ltd, the developer of the Grenada National Resort, is pleased to announce that it will hold a 4th public consultation for the project on Saturday, 11 February 2023, at St Patrick’s RC School auditorium.

The consultation will begin at 9 am and is open to all interested stakeholders. This will be the 4th in a series of public engagements over the last year and a half held for and by the Grenada National Resort project.

Singapore Heng Sheng (Grenada) PTE. Ltd. is committed to ensuring that the project is developed in an environmentally responsible manner and in line with the needs and concerns of all stakeholders. As a partner in the economic advancement of St Patrick and, by extension, Grenada, the company is dedicated to facilitating ongoing engagement with the local community and other stakeholders to ensure transparency and integrity in development. The public consultations allow stakeholders to learn more about the project, provide feedback, and ask questions of the project team.

According to the Project Manager of Singapore Heng Sheng (Grenada) PTE. Ltd. Keving Zhu, “We are excited to engage with the public and hear their thoughts and concerns about the Grenada National Resort project. We are committed to taking an environmentally responsible approach to the development of the resort, and this consultation is an important step in the process. We are working with environmental experts, and we encourage all stakeholders to attend and participate in the discussion. We have said this is a community project from the beginning, and we continue to welcome the public’s views.”

The Grenada National Resort project is a proposed ultra-exclusive luxury resort located on over 300 acres of land in Levera, St Patrick. The resort, when completed, will offer luxurious accommodations and amenities, including an 18-hole championship golf course, world-class restaurants, and wellness centres.

The consultation will conclude at 12 pm and refreshments will be provided during intermission.

For more information about the public consultation or the Grenada National Resort project, please contact Mike Lui at 473.449.2618, or by email: [email protected].

Grenada National Resort